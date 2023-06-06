MacBook Air 15 official at WWDC 2023: the thinnest 15″ in the world | PRICES

- Advertisement -

As widely anticipated, Apple presented the first MacBook Air over 13″ during WWDC 2023 (follow the official live from this page). It is, simplifying a lot, a larger version of the 13″ model seen last year : same shapes, same hardware platform, and of course some dutiful changes to the battery, display, keyboard and speaker. Historically, the MacBook Air was only offered in 13″ size and, for a short time, 11″ size, though it wasn’t very successful. - Advertisement - With one thickness of just 11.5 mm, Apple declares the 15″ MacBook Air (15.3″, to be precise. And of course Liquid Retina) the world’s thinnest laptop with this bezel. The edges of the display (whose maximum brightness is 500 nits) are just 5 mm thick. The weight is less than 1.5 kg.

Apple says it’s 40% thinner and around 220g lighter than a comparable laptop PC. The battery has a claimed 18 hours of battery life, which is the highest value ever seen in a Mac. Unfortunately, as ports we don’t have much improvement over the 13″: two USB-C and a headphone jack. The FaceTime-enabled webcam is in FHD 1080p, while the speaker system is a good 6 speakers, with two tweeters and two sets of force-cancelling woofers.The depth of the bass doubles, says Apple. Apple creates a hashflag for the upcoming event on… Apple indicates relatively few technical data, at least for now. There is talk of configurations up to 24 GB of RAM and up to 2 TB of internal storage. The chip is, as we said, the same as the 13″ – the “smooth” Apple Silicon M2, with 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. Apple says its performance is up to 12 times that of the most powerful Intel MacBook Air ever. The completely passive dissipation system remains.





MACBOOK AIR 15: PRICES AND AVAILABILITY IN ITALY