The iPhone SE in danger: Apple is considering canceling it, why?

The iPhone SE is the device that some use to access a terminal Manzana, which as a general rule are not especially cheap. But the company is not at all clear that there is enough market to maintain the commitment to this device that is characterized -among other things- by having a screen and small dimensions.

has been published a report in which it is indicated that the Cupertino firm would even be considering the possibility of canceling this product range definitely. Of course, it remains to be seen if it is something temporary, and that a new iteration arrives in 2024 or, simply and simply, that the iPhone with the smallest screen has to be said goodbye. But, the truth is that things were no longer looking particularly good for this model, and one example is that the company reduced its production by more than 15% this same 2022.

Reasons that would lead Apple to make this decision

On the one hand, it would be demand It is less and less, since users have accepted very well that the devices offer very large panels, and an example is the new iPhone 14 (where the Pro are the most purchased). But there would be additional reasons such as, for example, the rising costs of manufacturing materials. This would make it impractical to launch a low-cost device on the market and, therefore, the SE range would no longer make sense.

Unsplash

The truth is that for Apple not to offer an iPhone SE in 2023 -and perhaps forever- it would not be a serious problem. The reason is that it could refer engineers who work on this product to other jobs. Consequently, it would optimize the operation of the company itself… As a result, it is possible that the firm led by Tim Cook also thinks about this to assess the cancellation we are talking about (especially now that technology companies are in a clear phase of containment of spending).

Small screen phones are the past

With this movement, the great representative of smartphones with small screens seems to be able to say goodbye for good. Few users are satisfied with them, especially since the advent of folding ones. The truth is that having more space to consume multimedia content It can do anything, and this, together with what has been said about the increase in costs to offer a more current design -among other things- may be the last nails in the iPhone SE coffin.

there will be wait for all this to be confirmedbut knowing Apple’s usual secrecy, it would be strange to know reliable data up to the moment of cancellation.

>