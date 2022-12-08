Instagram will tell you if your content will be recommended to other users

The Instagram team announced an update to the app that will be useful for content creators.

Instagram wants to be more transparent about how it recommends content to users in different sections of the app. And to do this, from now on it will explain to creators why their content is not eligible for recommendations.

Instagram will tell you why it won’t recommend your content

Instagram is updating its account status tool to let creators know if their content is eligible for recommendations or not. Let’s remember that this section of Instagram is dedicated to showing if your account has a problem.

And now, the possibility of knowing why certain content will not be recommended to other users is added:

We’re expanding account status to help people with professional accounts understand if their account’s content is eligible to recommend to non-followers and what they can do if it’s not.

As you can see in the image above, from this section you can check if there is content that presents problems, and that prevents it from being chosen to be recommended in the feed, Reels and the Explore section. If Instagram marks that certain content will not be recommended, it will help you to change the situation.

In that case, it will explain what the problem is, for example, if it violates a community rule. And it will also give you the ability to edit your post to fix any issues, so your content will be considered for recommendations.

There’s also a chance that you don’t agree with Instagram’s reasons for not recommending your content. In that case, you can request a review of your content. One detail to keep in mind is that this dynamic is only available for a professional account.