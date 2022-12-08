Apple announces Security Key feature for two-factor authentication and more

THE apple will implement a new security feature called “security key” In this sense, the concept is based on the use of another device to confirm the user’s identity through two-factor authentication. Recently, Apple has integrated the mode always on of iphone as apple watchalso thinking about security.

This time, the company’s intention is to launch this new layer of security in 2023 so that the user himself can configure it in his account. In practice, both the Apple ID how much the icloud receive a higher level in this regard, preventing cybercriminal attacks. The company itself spoke about the news:

This takes our two-factor authentication even further, preventing even an advanced attacker from getting a user’s second factor in a phishing scam.

Another detail on this subject is that Apple should not be in charge of creating devices compatible with the Security Key. In this way, the ally in this initiative is the FIDO Alliance, which will be responsible for bringing items capable of bringing compatibility between platforms. The products are expected to hit the market in 2023.

Still on security, this is not the only measure in which the apple is working. That said, the iMessage will have what the company calls ‘contact key verification🇧🇷 In other words, it’s a feature that allows users to check that they’re only messaging with the people they want to.