Instagram prepares an alternative to BeReal

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn - Advertisement - Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp %20prepara%20una%20alternativa%20a%20 &url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.trecebits.com%2F2022%2F08%2F24%2Fig-candid-la-alternativa-de-instagram-a-be-real%2F&via=TreceBits&related=TreceBits" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow">

- Advertisement -

The recently created social network BeReal offers its users just two minutes a day in which they can share a photo.

Be Real seeks the spontaneity of a photographic capture made at a time of day that is set by means of a notice that arrives only two minutes in advance.

A short period of time that arrives without prior notice, at any time of the day, with what is sought that the result of the shared image be as spontaneous and sincere as possible. An image that, in addition, is double, showing both what the front and rear cameras capture at the same time.

And this seems to be the purpose of the new development of Instagram with which they intend to deal with this emerging social network. Through the option “IG Candid” (IG Sincere/Spontaneous) it is intended that the users of the social network share a moment of their day that, due to its unexpectedness in terms of the “publication window”, would show off that spontaneity and sincerity.

- Advertisement -

An undisguised “inspiration” in the hallmark of Be Real that would delve into that increasingly common custom of different social networks and platforms assuming as an additional function what had started as a defining or unique characteristic of another platform. Strategies for eliminate emerging competition and to strengthen your own. Inspiration that would also be behind Dual, an option recently added to Instagram and that allows you to take a photo or video with both cameras, front and rear, at the same time.

Instagram’s preparatory work on «IG Candid» would be based on a notice that the user would receive and would invite him to add a screenshot to add to your “candid/spontaneous” stories tray, having for it a period of only two minutes. That is, basically the same as Be Real proposes.

From Instagram it has been confirmed that work is being done on the development of this function, although clarifying that at the moment it is only about an internal prototype which is not intended to be tested externally, so there would also be no schedule for it to be available in the Instagram app.