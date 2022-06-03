At the gates of iOS 16, iOS 15 is confirmed as less brilliant than its predecessor

With iOS 16 now around the corner, it’s time to take stock of the current operating system for iPhones, iOS 15. There are just a few days left to WWDC 2022, where Apple will unveil the ideas behind the next generation of iOS, and it’s interesting understand how did iOS 15 goespecially because from the first days of availability it provided not very encouraging signals unlike iOS 14, which instead had started its adventure with a different attitude.

iOS 15 received a cold welcome, and three months after "retirement" the current iPhone operating system shines less than its predecessor. According to the findings of mixpanel.com, as of June 3 – today – iOS 15 is the operating system that governs 85% of the iPhone by active, while iOS 14 is installed on about 12% and on the remaining 3% there is an older version.





At the link in SOURCE you can also “play” with the interactive Mixpanel chart, you will see that the readings vary by a few percentage points from day to day. The fact, curious at first, should be due to the principle with which the portal compiles its statistics: the data on the operating system derive from the system detected by the sites while browsing the internet and from the apps, so it is certainly influenced by the statistical population.