Instagram already allows everyone to tag products, what does this mean?

One of the functions that has long been expected to arrive for all users is the possibility that everyone who has an Instagram account can tag products. And, finally, the company has decided to take the step to make this happen. We tell you what exactly is achieved with this. To date, only brands with profiles or Influencers (as recognized by Instagram), had the possibility to do this. Therefore, it was a function reserved for those who were considered content creators. And, the truth is that the limitation was not exactly something to the liking of the rest – since it limited their options when it came to helping a friend who sells on the social network and even the companies in which they have great confidence. Luckily, the social network itself has confirmed in a message that things are definitely changing and, therefore, everyone who has a public account will be able to tag products that are for sale on Instagram. Thus, you can access them directly by clicking on the corresponding space (and you don’t have to go to the company profile as before and then carry out a search until you find what you were seeing in a photo or as part of a story). Great news. Are there more limitations? Well, the truth is that no, since apart from the two mentioned above, little else is indicated by Instagram when it comes to being able to tag products by everyone. With this movement, small businesses are given a great help because, among other things, they can make their products much more visible and that all users can support them. By the way, there is no type of financial reward for doing this, since the motivation is intended to be exclusively recommendation. Arrival of this function to Instagram accounts Well, this is the least good side of everything that has been known, since officially the deployment begins exclusively in the US. Of course, it is to be expected that in a short time the possibility of labeling products directly by all users will be extended to other regions. And, obviously, among which will be Spain. The truth is that this is an excellent possibility that opens the door for everyone to show on this social network the things they like directly and, for example, if you’ve tried a board game lately and you like it, you can link directly to the page where it is possible to buy it on Instagram. A way to make the platform more useful, which is exactly what it is about. >