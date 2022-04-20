How to install Netflix games on an Android mobile

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Netflix has made video games the center of its strategy. In recent weeks, the audiovisual streaming platform has bought the “Stranger Things” video game creator studio and also announced that it will add more than 45 games to its Netflix Mobile Games catalog.

Netflix is ​​diversifying its digital library of video games, they want to guarantee quality titles.

With so much variety, you may be wanting to try the new Netflix games for your mobile phone but don’t know how to do it. It is true that sometimes it is a bit complicated to install Netflix Mobile Games on a smartphone, but the truth is that it is a simple procedure. You just have to follow a few simple instructions for the platform to activate on your mobile. Here we’ll explain to you how to do it:

– Download and install the app from the Google Play Store.

– Open the Netflix application and log in with your user. Being on the home page, click on the “Games” option found in the toolbar at the bottom of the page.

– You are now in the Netflix game library. There you can choose your favorite title and see previews of the next games that will arrive on the service.

How to install and run the mobile games?

To install and run the games, go to Netflix and click on “Games”.

Then navigate through the menu and choose the title you want to download by tapping on the image icon. You are now in the game section. Click on “Get game” > “Go to Play Store”.

Netflix will redirect you to the Play Store so you can download the game, just press “Install”. When the title has been installed, it will be in the mobile application drawer.

To run the game you can press the icon or open it directly in the Netflix app. When the game is open, go to your Netflix profile. This way the progress will be saved in your profile.

From here we recommend that you try the following games: Asphalt Xtreme, Into the Dead 2: Unleashed and This is a True Story. Of course you can try any other, but these titles are worth it for sure.

