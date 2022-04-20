Do you have to update the Apple Watch without an iPhone? so you can get it

It is important to keep technological devices always well updated, since the stability of their use is improved and it is even possible to add new functions. This is also so with Apple Watch. But what if you don’t have an iPhone handy to do it? Well, nothing really, because this is not inconvenient as you will be able to see.

The usual thing to update the smart watches of the Cupertino company is to use the iPhone with which it is synchronized to achieve it. But at Apple they have thought about the possibility that this is not possible and that, therefore, they do not have to lose the improvements that are in the operating system. watch OS. And, the truth is that achieving it is extremely simple and safe.

How to update Apple Watch with an iPhone

If this is something you want to do and you don’t know how to achieve it, we show you the Steps that you have to give so that you never stay without trying the continuous improvements that Apple usually launches for its smartwatch. They are the following:

Check that you have Wi-Fi turned on on your Apple Watch and that you’re connected to a trusted network.

Now you need to open the Settings app on the watch and then use the General option as usual.

The next thing you have to do is access Software Update so that the search for the new version of the operating system begins.

If there is one, you will see a notice on the smartwatch screen and you must use the Install button.

Wait for the process to complete, a restart will be necessary, and when everything is finished you will have the news available.

pixabay

Do you have any problem?

It is possible that in the installation process do not get the expected results, such as not finding the new version of watchOS that you are aware exists on Apple servers. If this happens to you, you can do the following to see if it solves what happens to you:

The Apple Watch has less than 50% charge. If so, the installation does not proceed.

If you are using an iPhone, you should check that it is within range of the smartwatch and that the phone is running the latest version of iOS.

Please restart the smartwatch, as sometimes there are background issues that affect the update.

Verify that all the devices involved in the process have access to a WiFi network that allows access to the Internet and, by extension, to the servers where the Apple Watch updates are.

