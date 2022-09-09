Inflation reaches the AirTag: Apple raises its price

- Advertisement -

Yesterday at the end of ’s special event, “Far Out”, in which the new iPhone 14, Apple Watch series 8 and AirPods Pro 2 we could see that the of all these products rose in Europe compared to previous versions. This increase due to suffered by the economy in recent months and the depreciation of the euro against the dollar has also affected other products and accessories such as s.

Apple quietly increases the price of AirTags after the Far Out event

Since the launch of these small locators based on bluetooth technology and the U1 chip, their price has remained at €35 per unit and €119 per pack of 4. However, after yesterday’s event Apple has silently updated the price increasing to €39 for one unit and €129 for a pack of 4, which represents an increase of close to 10%. With this rise in prices, accessories for AirTags have also been affected, such as the key ring or the leather strap, which have increased by €10 compared to the previous price.

And although the price has risen on the official Apple website, we can continue to find them at a lower price on trusted sites like amazon where they are available for €29 each and delivered within one day.