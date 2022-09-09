HomeTech GiantsAppleInflation reaches the AirTag: Apple raises its price

Inflation reaches the AirTag: Apple raises its price

By Brian Adam
Yesterday at the end of apple’s special event, “Far Out”, in which the new iPhone 14, Apple Watch series 8 and AirPods Pro 2 we could see that the price of all these products rose in Europe compared to previous versions. This increase due to inflation suffered by the economy in recent months and the depreciation of the euro against the dollar has also affected other products and accessories such as AirTags.

Apple quietly increases the price of AirTags after the Far Out event

Since the launch of these small locators based on bluetooth technology and the U1 chip, their price has remained at €35 per unit and €119 per pack of 4. However, after yesterday’s event Apple has silently updated the price increasing to €39 for one unit and €129 for a pack of 4, which represents an increase of close to 10%. With this rise in prices, accessories for AirTags have also been affected, such as the key ring or the leather strap, which have increased by €10 compared to the previous price.

And although the price has risen on the official Apple website, we can continue to find them at a lower price on trusted sites like amazon where they are available for €29 each and delivered within one day.

iPhone 14: here are the prices of all models in France

With an average inflation of 9% in the eurozone in August, we are facing the year with record prices in all sectors and where Apple is no exception. A reflection of this is the iPhone 14 Pro Max in its highest configuration in which the €2,000 barrier has been exceeded for the first time.

Do you think that the euro-dollar differences and inflation in Europe justify the general rise in prices? Or should Apple reduce its profit margin so as not to pass it on to the consumer? Leave your opinion in the comments or in RRSS.

