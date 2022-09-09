HomeMobileAndroidMotorola Edge 30 Ultra: its 200 megapixel camera overshadows a boast of...

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: its 200 megapixel camera overshadows a boast of premium features

Published on

By Brian Adam
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: its 200 megapixel camera overshadows a boast of premium features
motorola edge 30 ultra: its 200 megapixel camera overshadows a
Motorola has used the last month to renew your device catalog with new terminals in practically all ranges. Thus, we have known, for example, the folding Motorola Razr 2022, the modest Moto E22s or even the Moto Tab G62 tablet. Now, it has just launched three new phones for the global market.

The most ambitious of them is the Motorola edge 30 Ultra, a terminal that stands out especially for his impressive photographic equipmentIt has a 200 MP rear camera and a 60 MP front camera. Do these benefits sound familiar to you? Is that we are facing the global version of the Moto X30 Pro presented a few days ago in China.

  TAGS

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra data sheet

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Screen
6.67-inch OLED with 53º curvature
144Hz refresh
1,500 Hz touch refresh
HDR10+
DCI-P3

Processor

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
RAM

8GB / 12GB LPDDR5

Storage

128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1

rear cameras

Primary: 200MP Samsung HP1
Angle / macro: 50 MP, 117º, 2.5cm
Telephoto: 12 MP Sony IMX663, 2x zoom

Frontal camera

60MP

Drums

4,610mAh
125W fast charge
50W wireless charging
10W reverse wireless charging
GaN charger included (with cable)

Operating system

android 12
MyUX 4.0

connectivity

Dual-SIM
5G SA/NSA
WiFi 6E
Bluetooth 5.2
NFC
USB-C 3.1

Others

Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos
Fingerprint reader under the screen
IP52 certification

Dimensions

161.7 x 73.5 x 8.39mm
198.5g

Price

From €899.99

60 MP in front and 200 MP in back

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 02

To guarantee the power of the Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola has equipped its new flagship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is here accompanied by up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a maximum of 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. As an operating system, it brings Android 12.

On the front, we find a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a refresh rate up to 144 Hz and a touch sampling that reaches 1,500 Hz (combined hardware and software). That screen has curved sides and hides a fingerprint reader.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 03

The front camera offers a resolution of, attention, 60 megapixels. But if that figure surprises you, wait and see your rear camera setupwhich consists of a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 main sensor of no less than 200 megapixels, a 50 megapixel wide angle with macro capture at 2.5 cm and a 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

Also noteworthy are the dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and the 4,610 mAh battery, which supports 125W fast chargingwireless charging at 50 W and reverse wireless charging at 10 W. Motorola has included a Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger in the box for the Edge 30 Ultra.

Prices and versions of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra goes on sale today in Europe with a official price that starts at 899.99 euros. It will be marketed in two colors: Interstellar Black (black) or Starlight White (white). There will also be different configurations based on RAM and internal storage.

More information | Motorola

More like this

