Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: its 200 megapixel camera overshadows a boast of premium features

Motorola has used the last month to renew your device catalog with new terminals in practically all ranges. Thus, we have known, for example, the folding Motorola Razr 2022, the modest Moto E22s or even the Moto Tab G62 tablet. Now, it has just launched three new phones for the global market.

The most ambitious of them is the Motorola 30 Ultra, a terminal that stands out especially for his impressive photographic equipmentIt has a 200 MP rear and a 60 MP front camera. Do these benefits sound familiar to you? Is that we are facing the global version of the Moto X30 Pro presented a few days ago in China.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra data sheet

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Screen

6.67-inch OLED with 53º curvature

144Hz refresh

1,500 Hz touch refresh

HDR10+

Processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5 Storage 128GB / 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 rear cameras

Primary: 200MP Samsung HP1

Angle / macro: 50 MP, 117º, 2.5cm

Telephoto: 12 MP Sony IMX663, 2x zoom Frontal camera 60MP Drums 4,610mAh

125W fast charge

50W wireless charging

10W reverse wireless charging

GaN charger included (with cable) Operating system android 12

MyUX 4.0 connectivity Dual-SIM

5G SA/NSA

WiFi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2

NFC

USB-C 3.1 Others Dual speakers with Dolby Atmos

Fingerprint reader under the screen

Fingerprint reader under the screen

IP52 certification Dimensions

161.7 x 73.5 x 8.39mm

198.5g

198.5g Price From €899.99

60 MP in front and 200 MP in back

To guarantee the power of the Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola has equipped its new flagship with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, which is here accompanied by up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a maximum of 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. As an operating system, it brings Android 12.

On the front, we find a 6.67-inch OLED panel with a refresh rate up to 144 Hz and a touch sampling that reaches 1,500 Hz (combined hardware and software). That screen has curved sides and hides a fingerprint reader.

The front camera offers a resolution of, attention, 60 megapixels. But if that figure surprises you, wait and see your rear camera setupwhich consists of a Samsung ISOCELL HP1 main sensor of no less than 200 megapixels, a 50 megapixel wide angle with macro capture at 2.5 cm and a 12 megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom.

Also noteworthy are the dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and the 4,610 mAh battery, which supports 125W fast chargingwireless charging at 50 W and reverse wireless charging at 10 W. Motorola has included a Gallium Nitride (GaN) charger in the box for the Edge 30 Ultra.

Prices and versions of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

The new Motorola Edge 30 Ultra goes on sale today in Europe with a official price that starts at 899.99 euros. It will be marketed in two colors: Interstellar Black (black) or Starlight White (white). There will also be different configurations based on RAM and internal storage.

More information | Motorola