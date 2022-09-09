AMD Releases FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1

- Advertisement -

It will soon be six months since AMD introduced 2.0, the first major evolution of AMD’s intelligent rescaling system, which the technology responsible for the Radeon family wanted to stand up to DLSS, technology for the same purpose from NVIDIA. As we told you at the time, the jump from FSR to version 2.0 was a huge evolutionary leap in terms of quality, with great improvements over its predecessor.

This improvement, of course, was not completely free, and it is that offering a much higher graphic quality resulted in lower performance, as we told you at the time. Was it worth the performance sacrifice? There are opinions for all tastes. I think so, that FSR 1.0 did not live up to expectations, but with FSR 2.0 AMD took a giant leap. Of course, with the challenge of having to improve performance in its future evolutions.

- Advertisement -

And now, with just a few days to go half a year since the release of FSR 2.0, which became open source at the end of June, AMD has announced its first major revision, FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1, which is now available for developersand which debuts a game that already makes use of the improvements of this new version, the last update of Farming Simulator 22, and will soon be included in an update of Hitman 3.

In the following video, published by AMD, you can see very clearly the difference between FSR 2.0 and FSR 2.1:

Thus, we can check that AMD has made substantial progress when it comes to performance improvements of its rescaling system, precisely the path we have expected since the release of FSR 2.0.

- Advertisement -

Now, of course, the key is the speed with which developers start using this technology to improve the gaming experience with their titles. In this regard, a key aspect is the one we mentioned earlier, the open source policy of AMD software, which even allows FSR implementations to be developed for systems with NVIDIA graphics adapters, something that is not possible in the opposite direction, that is, to use DLSS on systems with AMD graphics adapters.

Additionally, AMD has also announced 11 more games that have included or are expected to include support for FSR 2, bringing the total number of supported titles to 45, a remarkable number considering the “youth” of FSR 2.0. New titles include Deep Rock Galactic, Destroy All Humans! 2 – Reprobed, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Scorn and others.

More information: AMD