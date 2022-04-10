In search of the lost app, free apps and games for…

We’re almost at the weekend and we’re already kicking off our limited-time free apps and games compilation called “In Search of the Lost App.” Weekly space of iOSMac in a new edition. What is this about? Directly in the App Store both discounts and free apps are offered, our goal is to bring you the most interesting for free.



In search of the lost app, informing you of free apps and games in the App Store

Yoga Certification Log

A useful tool for yoga teachers earning certification hours. Track Yoga Certification Hours: track your teachers’ training hours with a sense of calm.

No need for messy folders full of training logs. Record your training in the app and easily export to a file when needed. See the total number of hours practiced and export or share your practice log at home with whoever you want. It is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS. App valued at €1.99.

brainjection

In Brainjection you will help surgeons to make brain implants and improvements. Clinics that perform these procedures are very lucrative.

It’s your job to make sure the operations go smoothly by completing puzzles. These challenging puzzles use color mixing and splitting, as well as input and output constraints. App valued at 0.99 euros and is compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

Triangle – Strategy Game

First invented in the 1950s, this timeless strategy game requires you to touch all sides of the board while blocking your opponent from doing the same.

Take turns with your opponent filling the grid with hexes. You can occupy any hex you want; their moves do not have to be adjacent to each other. The game includes a total of eight levels. Compatible with iOS, iPadOS and macOS (supports M1 chip). App valued at 0.99 euros.

Free apps and games for everyone, Film, photo editor

Filme allows any user to edit photos like a pro. You can import any photo from your library or take a new one from within the app. You can then turn your photos into anything you want.

The app allows you to add filters, frames, textures, grain, chroma key, light leaks, stickers, date and crop your canvases. There’s even a randomization tool for those who can’t make up their minds. Share your finished creations with friends and family or save them directly to your camera roll. App valued at 9.99 euros. Compatible with iOS and macOS (with M1 chip).

To complete the compilation of free apps and games, block annoying ads with this app

Ad Block Multi is a powerful ad blocking solution for banner and popup ads. It also works as a content blocker.

The app is efficient. it won’t drain your device’s resources and reduces the risk of malware and spyware infection. Ad Block Multi also blocks user behavior tracking scripts and offers region-specific filters. App valued at 0.99 euros compatible with iOS and iPadOS.

What do you think? Remember that every weekend we will have a new compilation of free apps and games for a limited time. You will find the best current content, opinion and tutorials here on iOSMac.

Something to consider about free apps and games

At iOSMac we select the best app deals. Prices and availability may change after publication.