Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: chip should have a GPU superior to that of the iPhone 14 Pro and greater energy efficiency

Update (09/15/2022) – EB

At the end of August we reported that Qualcomm is working on improving the of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and today new reports from a Chinese leaker indicate that this processor should have a more powerful GPU than the Apple A16 Bionic of the 14 Pro.

Going into more detail, the insider says that most current processors work at the 3.5GHz frequency, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should surpass this milestone by delivering even more processing power. Despite the new information, the leaker says that Apple and Qualcomm chips should fight head to head, with a small advantage for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 GPU.





- Advertisement - Other information already reported indicates that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should have 8 cores with 1+2+2+3 architecture, with a high-performance Cortex X3 core, two A720, two A710 and three energy-efficient A510 cores, the GPU should be an Adreno 740. The lithograph must be 4nm from TSMC. Android Auto comes to Tesla cars thanks to an ingenious application

Original article (29/08/2022) Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Qualcomm works to improve chipset power consumption

Qualcomm has been working to introduce the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a number of improvements. This week, new rumors indicate that the company now wants to focus on two points: good performance and autonomy. For this, the company called on the teams that worked on the development of the Snapdragon 835 so that the new chipset can perform above the average of competitors. Of course, the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 must be built on TSMC’s 4nm process, and it will have a Cortex-X3 core with 25% higher performance than the X1 of the current Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The SoC will also feature two Cortex-A715, two Cortex-A710 and three Cortex-A510 cores.