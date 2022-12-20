Lenovo does not wait for CES and presents its new laptops and tablets for 2023

Before the CES 2023 which will be held in Las Vegas from January 5 to 8, 2023, Lenovo has wanted to present new hardware with a mix of laptops, desktops, tablets and convertibles that will be added to its catalog throughout the first months of next year which is about to arrive.

The new IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5 aim to deliver enhanced performance designed for general users, including up to 35% improved thermal performance over the previous version, to provide a faster and quieter experience. They have the latest generation Intel or AMD Ryzen processors and graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050.

They have Windows 11, a 25% larger touch panel to improve the navigation experience, an FHD IR camera with a Time of Flight (ToF) sensor and intelligent access through Windows Hello. In addition, these laptops also feature an expandable SSD storage slot (only available on the 16-inch model), which allows you to store more data, USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4.0 portswith which users can enjoy faster data transfers to improve their productivity.

As for the screen, the new IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5 of the largest screen size have the innovative Dynamic Display Switch technology, which improves the frames per second of the panels. The refresh rate, increased up to 120Hz, provides a smoother visual experience for playing videos or playing games. Thanks to your screen resolution QHD+With 16:10 aspect ratio, 90% AAR, and a 100% sRGB color gamut, these laptops offer an expansive visual experience.

⦁ The IdeaPad Pro 5i (14-inch) with Intel Core processor is expected to be available from July 2023 with a price starting at 999 euros.

⦁ The IdeaPad Pro 5i (16-inch) with Intel Core processor will start at €1,399 and is expected to be available from May 2023.

⦁ The IdeaPad Pro 5 (14-inch) with AMD Ryzen processor is expected to be available from July 2023 with a price starting at 999 euros.

⦁ The IdeaPad Pro 5 (16-inch) with AMD Ryzen processor is expected to be available from April 2023 with a price starting at 1,399 euros.

IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5

Lenovo’s range of thin and light laptops also receives its eighth generation with a model that expands the screen to 16 inches offering up to 2.5K resolution and another 14-inch model boasts an FHD OLED panel and up to 2.2K resolution.

In both cases, the screen has 100% DCI-P3 for ultra-vivid colors and a vibrant viewing experience. The IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5 laptops make it easy to work anywhere, even outdoors and in sunny environments, with up to 400 nits of brightness available from the 14-inch display. It’s also certified for low blue light to protect your eyes, as well as a physical cover to protect your privacy.

Both models have a larger touch panel than previous generations to perform all kinds of tasks without lifting your fingers and thus improve productivity. They have various processor configurations, to choose between Intel (up to Intel Core i) and AMD Ryzen 7.

⦁ The IdeaPad Slim 5i (14-inch) with Intel Core processor is expected to be available from July 2023 with a price starting at 699 euros.

⦁ The IdeaPad Slim 5i (16-inch) with Intel Core processor will start at €749 and is expected to be available from July 2023.

⦁ The IdeaPad Slim 5 (14-inch) with AMD Ryzen processor is expected to be available from May 2023 with a price starting at 649 euros.

⦁ The IdeaPad Slim 5 (16-inch) with AMD Ryzen processor will start at €699 and is expected to be available from May 2023.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

Entering the range of convertibles, this IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook has everything the best of a laptop and a tablet And its small size is not an impediment for it to have specifications to match.

The 12-inch IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook offers an even larger screen than the previous generation, but with more mobile flexibility. This 2-in-1 Chromebook can be used as a laptop or tablet, held in the hand or open in stand mode on any flat surface. Its autonomy allows it to work day and night thanks to the long battery life up to 12 hours. As in the case of pure notebooks, it is TÜV Rheinland blue light mitigation certified and also has an optional backlit keyboard, large 16:10 aspect ratio display and ergonomic design with an offset hinge that raises the keyboard 15 degrees, providing a better work, study and game experience.

As for wireless connectivity, something crucial in such a highly portable model, it has faster connectivity thanks to Wi-Fi 6E.

It will be priced from 399 euros and is expected to be available from June 2023.

Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini

Within the desktop segment, Lenovo has introduced the new generation of the IdeaCentre Mini that actually fits in the palm of your hand and it only needs to be connected to a screen to start rolling. It has a built-in power supply unit (PSU), so this sleek and compact device can complement the décor of any environment and fit into any corner of a desk.

Despite its small size, it features the latest Intel Core processors, dual DDR4 memory chips, up to 1TB SSD8 storage, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and multiple ports including Type-C Thunderbolt 4.0.

It will be priced from 599 euros and is expected to be available from the second quarter of 2023.

Lenovo Tab M9

For those looking for just a tablet, without a convertible, Lenovo has the Tab M9, which packs the essential entertainment features to provide a satisfying multimedia experience.

It has a very heavy lightweight (less than 350 grams) and only 7.99mm thickbut despite this, this tablet has a 9-inch HD screen Protected by a stylish two-tone metal casing that feels comfortable in the hand. It does not lack Dolby Atmos spatial audio and dual stereo speakers, a MediaTek Helio G80 Octa-Core processor, Android 12 operating system and storage of up to 128 GB, giving users the capacity and space they need to save or stream. your favorite movies and series during the 13 hours of video playback that the battery allows.

If you want to use it as an eBook substitute, offer a reading mode that simulates the color of the pages of a real bookallowing users to soften the tone for their eyes and even offering a choice of various ambient background sounds to make our hobby more enjoyable.

It will be priced from 159 euros and is expected to be available from March 2023.