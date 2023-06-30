YouTube now has a badge system for its subscribers

- Advertisement -

YouTube wants to reward its subscribers with a badge system. So, if you are subscribed to YouTube Premium you will find some of the new badges that the app is testing in the user profile.

The bad news is that this YouTube initiative does not contemplate any real benefit for users, beyond recognition for using its service. We tell you the details.

Extra benefits for YouTube Premium subscribers

YouTube Premium offers some extra benefits to its subscribers, beyond its exclusive features like watching videos offline, ad-free content, background playback, among other options.

For example, the possibility of testing some experimental functions of the app before anyone else. And in some cases, some promotions to benefit from third-party services.

And now he wants to honor his subscribers with a badge system. But don’t get too excited, as these badges will not give you a real benefit, but rather recognition of your use on the platform.

New YouTube badge system

In other words, each badge marks your progress on YouTube Premium, or how much you use the service. For example, if you are a new user, you will automatically have the “Team Premium” badge, or if it has been more than a year, YouTube will give you the “Enthusiast” badge.

There are about 19 different badges that you can unlock as you spend time on YouTube or YouTube Music, either by simply playing the videos or using some of their features.

So while you won’t be able to redeem these badges for any extra benefits, it will be like leveling up on YouTube Premium. If you don’t see any badges in your account yet, don’t worry, they will roll out to all users over the next few days.

Once they are implemented, you will be able to see all the badges you are acquiring in the “Your premium benefits” section, which you can find in your profile settings.