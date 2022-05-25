If WhatsApp audios bore you, put the voice of Homer Simpson or Darth Vader on them with these tricks

there are almost as many haters of WhatsApp audios as lovers of this format (especially if they are the ones who send them). However, there is a way to make even those who hate these types of messages end up even thanking them. We refer to send funny audios and not only for the content, but for the form.

There are ways to tease your family and friends on WhatsApp by changing your voice. For example, making a synthesizer manage to transform a text into a audio narrated by a well-known character or that you yourself record an audio, but your voice transforms modulating your timbre, pitch and speed to simulate being someone else. In this post we tell you how you can do it with 3+1 apps.

A look at…

Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M WHATSAPP Tricks and tips to HIDE YOURSELF TO THE MAXIMUM and maintain your PRIVACY

The three apps with which you can have a laugh on WhatsApp

The apps that we are going to present to you are free and available on Google Play. As you will see, its main purpose is to be able to make a voice recording that you can later modify with effects already pre-established or modified by yourself. Obviously, they can be recordings that don’t get out of there later, but we think it’s more fun (and it’s more relevant to this post) that you share them on WhatsApp or other means to surprise friends and family.

Screenshot of the Voice Changer with Effects app on Android

The first of these apps is voice changer with effects. From its name, we already know very well what it offers, but if you have the slightest doubt, tell you that it provides a series of effects already created that will allow your voice to appear to have been recorded with helium in the throat, that you look like a drunk or even Darth Vader himself with a deep voice.

voice changer with effects Price: Free

Developer: Baviux

Download at: google play

Screenshot of the Voice Changer app on Android

With voice changer You can get effects similar to those of the previous app. In this case, it stands out for not only allowing you to record a voice message instantly, but also allowing you to import audio already saved on your mobile and transform it with one of its effects. It includes a series of effects that, yes, are reserved for the ‘Pro’ version of the app (for a fee). In addition, it includes advertising, although it can be removed quickly.

Voice changer- music recorder with effects Price: Free (with premium features)

Developer: Shark Studio – Awesome music effects

Download at: google play

Screenshot of the TTS Narrator Voice app on Android

With TTS Narrator Voice you will find the inverse function. In other words, in this case you write a text and you can choose between several types of voices to be the narrators of the text. Something like a Loquendo and that will allow you to create funny messages with your own jokes, but that seem recorded by another person.

Narrator’s Voice – TTS Price: Free

Developer: Shark Studio – Awesome music effects

Download at: google play

BONUS: this website converts your text into an audio of Homer Simpson (and many others)

The Fake You website is becoming very popular lately for allowing write a text that is then narrated by a famous person. It seems to be becoming so popular that even the website itself warns when you enter that you could experience some slowness in processing. However, if you’re lucky, you’ll be able to download a fun voice message to send via WhatsApp.

The functioning It is simple and you will find a series of drop-down menus in which you will only have to choose a famous character (searching for it by category or language), write the text yourself and then click on the button To talk to start creating the audio. Once it’s done, you can play it from the web and download it to your phone’s memory to share it.

Between the most prominent characters that we find in Fake You is the well-known Homer Simpson, accompanied by other characters from the yellow family such as Bart or Lisa. We also find humor icons like Chiquito de la Calzada, illustrious voice actors like Constantino Romero or popular content creators like Jordi Wild. Also characters from other animated series such as Doraemon, Peter Griffin (Family Guy) or Yoda (Star Wars).