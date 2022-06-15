Huawei Watch Fit 2 arrives in Spain with a change of style for smartwatches

Just a few months after the reissue of its original model, Huawei has just announced the arrival of the Huawei Watch Fit 2, the new generation of these smart watches that combine the style and all the functions of smartwatches with the main tools of sports bracelets to find a perfect balance between elegance and utility.

Starting with its design, we find a watch quite similar to the rest of its family, with a 1.74-inch rectangular AMOLED touch screenframed by ultra-thin rounded bezels, on which the inclusion of a single button on its side will hardly stand out.

An aesthetic that will offer us all kinds of alternatives, from more sophisticated metal straps, through elegant but informal leather straps, to the most sporty silicone straps.

And this watch offers new features for a healthier lifestylethrough the Huawei Health application, which facilitates exercise management and monitoring of various health meters thanks to Huawei TruSleep and TruSeen technologies, which will offer us an analysis of our sleep patterns, as well as the tools to be able to analyze and improve it; in addition to heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring.

Additionally, this application will help us establish a healthier lifestyle, being able to create a personalized wellness plan, which includes water intake, daily step goals, training and reminders of these parameters every day.

Although this will not be his only novelty. And it is that the Huawei Watch Fit 2 now includes a microphone and a speaker that allow calls to be transferred from the phone to the smartwatch via Bluetooth, being able to answer our calls at the moment without having to take out the phone.

Availability and price

Currently we can already find the Huawei Watch Fit 2 available in official physical stores as well as on the brand’s website, under a sale price of 149 euros, and a large assortment of straps to choose from in black, blue, grey, white, pink, gold and silver.

In fact, Huawei is offering a special launch offer where we can get 5 straps of different colors and materials along with the watch, including a pink silicone strap, blue silicone, white leather, brown leather and orange leather, in addition to an adapter for those straps that do not support the “link” system for changing in one click.