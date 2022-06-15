Netflix prepares a reality show of “The Squid Game”

The Squid Game is one of the most successful series on Netflix, a series that shows how a group of people must carry out several tests in search of a money prize, risking their lives in each of them (in fact, they can only one left alive).

The tests are bloodthirsty, cruel, but they attracted the attention of millions of people around the world, something that they did not imagine from South Korea, the country of origin of said series.

The fact is that Netflix does not want the passion to cool down, and is already preparing a reality show with these tests, although without blood involved, of course.

With a final prize of 4.56 million dollars, 456 people from all over the world will participate in the game, and whoever loses will go home with nothing.

Netflix has already confirmed a second season of the series, but this 10-episode reality show, which they will call “Squid Game: The Challenge”, has drawn more attention as it is the largest cash prize in reality TV history.

Participants must be at least 21 years old, and will be required to speak English and be available for 4 weeks (maximum) in early 2023 to film. I say at most because if you lose in the first test, they will be able to leave before. If you want to participate in the reality show, you can register at this link.

The squid game had 111 million users in front of the screens during the first 28 days of its launch, making it the most popular series on the platform of all time. 12 years to create the first season, and only 12 days to be the most popular.