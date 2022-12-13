How to create an Amazon wish list from your phone or computer

- Advertisement -

Christmas is approaching and, with it, many have to start with the corresponding gifts that are common on these dates. If you are one of those who like to have everything under control and have an Amazon account -so you don’t have to go to a shopping center-, we will tell you how to get more out of the options that exist in the well-known online store. One of the possibilities that exist is to create wish lists, in which you can add the products that you think fit as a gift. You can create as many as you want, which is very useful since you can have one for each family member or friend (and, in this way, have everything very well controlled). If you do not know how to do this, we are going to show you how to achieve it in a very simple way in a matter of a few minutes. So you can create a wish list on Amazon Below, we show you the steps you have to take to achieve this both from a computer and using a mobile device (phone or tablet). Therefore, you can achieve the objective of this article at any time as long as you have an Internet connection, of course. These are the steps that you must carry out in each of the two cases that we have mentioned: From a computer Open the Amazon page as usual and, if necessary, identify yourself (this is important so that you are sure that everything is saved in your profile). Now, use the Accounts and lists option that is in the upper right area of ​​the screen and, among the options that appears, select Create a list that you will see in Your lists. It is time to put the name you want to the option that you are going to create and then, click on the Create list button. Once this is done, you are finished. Create a list from your tablet or phone Enter the Amazon app with your account and then click on the icon identifying it at the bottom. Click on Your lists among the buttons you see on the screen and then use the Create list option. Give it a name and press the Create list button to finish the process. You already have everything available. Once the Amazon list is created, you can send a product to each of them simply with the option that you will see on the right side of the screen. As you can see, everything is very intuitive and simple, which will allow you to keep a much more organized control of the gifts you have to buy. >