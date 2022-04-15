Apple Photos: Tips to Enhance and Perfect Pictures

Many users may come to consider and take different sides regarding the Photos application that iPhone has. However, we all know that it is inevitable to see all your images there. Now with the capabilities from iCloud, it becomes an easy way to keep track of your images throughout the Apple ecosystem. As the iPhone camera continues to get better and more capable, professional and amateur photographers alike continue to turn to Apple to capture their best memories.

It doesn’t matter what type of user you are, even film directors have come to use this interesting tool. So, here is a good guide to help you better understand the Photos app on your iPhone.

Remember that everything is in your “Library”

In you Library, you can see all your images, whether by years, months or days. If you want to view everything that the Library offers you, you can select in “all photos“. This could turn out to be a good tip in case you are not a user who save too many photos or who prefers to have all their images at hand.

Within the app, there are countless ways to optimize your experience. You can select an image and go to the share button, located in the lower left corner. Scroll down and you will find a long list of actions. Here you can hide the image or create a slideshow, AirPlay to another device, create a Watch Face or even print.

If you want, you can also carry out more specific actions, such as adjusting the date, time or location of the image, even assigning it to one of your contacts. With so much to do in the app, sets less need to use other photography applications.

So you can remember your best moments in “For you”

In the tab “For you” you can see them highlights and review of your year. You can also personalize your memories by calling them something else or even showing a specific person to a lesser extent. At the bottom you will find the photos that other iOS users have shared with you. Here you will see something like: [Inserta el nombre de contacto]”.

Organize better with “Albums”

Albums are a good way to organize your images based on a single theme, image type, etc.. To create an album, just select the plus sign, located in the upper left corner of the screen. You can then create a new album, create a new folder, or even create an album to share with other iPhone users. For delete an album, go to the Albums tab at the bottom and select on “Edit“, located in the upper right corner of the screen. A red minus sign will appear in the corner of each album. Tap the minus sign next to the album you want to delete.

people and places

The Photos app uses facial recognition to know exactly or better who is in your photos. The best thing is that you can touch someone’s picture and being able to see all your photos with that person in one place. You can also assign your profile to a contact you want or give it a special name.

The function of “Places” captures the geographical location of your photos (those taken with your phone, of course). There’s even a map you can scroll through to see where certain images were taken if you need to know.

media types

media types break your image library down into categories. For example, how many videos do you have, or if you took any selfies, those that were taken in direct mode, even those that you took in portrait mode or your screenshots. This would be especially useful for those who have large libraries and are looking for specific types of images. This takes the hassle out of scrolling through a huge number of photos, especially if you can’t remember exactly what you’re looking for.

Utilities

In Utilities, you will find the images you received by AirDropping in “imports“. You can also find the hidden and recently deleted photos. The photos and videos in the section “recently deleted” will take up to 40 days to be removed from Photos forever.

Search your collection

Search is like your Google within the Photos app, where you can type to search specifically with everything and specific location, people, categories, etc. Also under your search bar, you will only have to touch a location to be able to find all your images that are there. You “recent search” will be kept with a record of your search history in case you don’t want to forget details about the photos you were looking for at the time.

Improve your photos with iPhone 13

The iPhone 13 Pro already has Macro mode in the Camera app with iOS 15.2 beta. In addition to being really compact and comfortable, this camera actually has a fairly stable color sensitivity. This will help you a lot to better perceive the environment through your photos.

With the iPhone 12 Pro Max we had slightly higher camera specs than the iPhone 12, but they’re basically driven by the same camera system. The deficiencies regarding the size of the body on the phone were quite visible, but here it is much better to take your photos without really getting in the way of your device.

Now you can really improve the tone and warmth of the camera, this can be really important, as it could totally change your photos from vibrant to high contrast that really helps you stand out in what you focus on.

