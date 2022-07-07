HomeTech NewsAppsHow to pixelate an image or part of it in WhatsApp

How to pixelate an image or part of it in WhatsApp

WhatsApp is updating both its iOS and Android apps to allow pixelation of photos, in whole or in part. Apparently, it is an update via server that is being activated little by little for the more than 2,000 million users that the instant messaging app has around the world, so you may not have it active yet if you try to activate it.

Nevertheless, the feature is already expanding and it’s a matter of hours before you can use it, if you don’t already have it. We are going to tell you how to pixelate images on WhatsApp, a process that can be done without the installation of any type of external app.

How to pixelate images in WhatsApp

Send a photo of a vehicle and cover the license plate, or blur someone’s face. Pixelating images is something quite useful, and WhatsApp already allows you to do it on Android and iPhone. The process is quite similar in both operating systems.

How to pixelate WhatsApp images on an Android mobile

In the event that we have an Android, the process is as follows. The first thing is to open the WhatsApp app and select a conversation with our contact. Then, we will select the photo that we want to send and click on the pencil icon that is shown in the upper right corner. Now, in the lower left corner, the button to blur.

Once the tool is selected, we can now blur the content with the brush tool itself. We are selecting with the finger and the content will be pixelated.

How to pixelate WhatsApp images on an iPhone

In the event that we have an iPhone, the process is very similar. Once the app is open and the conversation with the contact is selected, all you have to do is look for the photo you want to send. Click on the pencil icon in the upper right corner and now you have to select the transparent color, corresponding to the pixelation.

The main difference is that on iOS the tool is inside the brush colors, and on Android it appears as a separate option. In both cases the function is exactly the same, and when sending the photo the modification that we have made will be saved.

