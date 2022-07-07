HomeTech NewsLaptopsASUS TUF Gaming A15 with Ryzen 7 6800H and GeForce RTX 3070...

ASUS TUF Gaming A15 with Ryzen 7 6800H and GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile, one of the best offers of the week

By Brian Adam
asus tuf gaming a15 1000x600.jpg
From this very Monday we are sharing the best PCDays 2022 deals like you, and this ASUS TUF Gaming A15 with Ryzen 7 6800H and GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile graphics card is, without a doubt, one of the best laptops on sale that we can buy right now , not only because of its excellent hardware configuration, but also because it has a discount of 600 euros. Its normal price is 1,999 euros, but we can get it for just 1,399 euros.

The ASUS TUF Gaming A15 impresses with its raw power, and it is not for less since it has a Zen 3 CPU of 8 cores and 16 threadsit has 16 GB of RAM DDR5 at 4,800 MHz and its GeForce RTX 3070 Mobile graphics card is capable of running ray-traced games smoothly.

However, this team is much more than just power, It is a fairly light model for the performance that it is capable of offering (it weighs only 2.2 kilograms), it has an excellent build quality and has advanced functions that will allow us to enjoy an outstanding user experience, among which its 144 Hz panel with Adaptive-Sync technologywhich will synchronize the refresh rate and the frame rate per second so that we can enjoy total fluidity in games.

Do not hesitate, if you are looking for a gaming laptop, this ASUS TUF Gaming A15 is a winning bet, as it offers great value for what it costs. Want one? Well don’t sleep, they are running out fast and at the time of writing this only 30 units left available. You can buy it here.

Zoom already allows third-party applications to be integrated into virtual meetings

Note: This article contains links from our affiliates, but the product has been chosen freely at our own discretion.

