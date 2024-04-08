how to make chatgpt help us manage our time during the week

Thinking about how to organize is lazy, and that usually makes it difficult for us to get down to work on our tasks or activities. The OpenAI model can accelerate this first part and motivate us to take the first step. Normally, the one that costs the most.

All the controversy raised by artificial intelligence makes many people imagine futuristic and dystopian scenarios far from our current reality. This sometimes causes us not to think about how these new tools can help us in mundane things such as, for example, preparing a weekly schedule. It may seem anecdotal, but ChatGPT turns these everyday tasks into something much simpler.

In addition to helping us design a fixed schedule as a routine that gives us clarity and stability during the week, we can ask ChatGPT things on the fly on a day-to-day basis. To do this, we can download its app on our mobile phone to always have it accessible, as a personal assistant. Here are some ways to make this chat system our personal guide.

Have him design a personalized routine for us

If we tell ChatGPT that we want it to help us make a weekly schedule , it will ask us for key information to know our objectives and requirements. For example: “How many hours per day do you plan to dedicate to your main activities (work, study, exercise, etc.)?” or “What specific activities would you like to include in your schedule?” (For example: work, classes, free time, exercise, hobbies, family time, etc.)

We also have to tell him what are the fixed tasks and schedules that we have to comply with. For example, picking up the children from school or a weekly session with the psychologist. The broader and more specific the answer, the more we can ensure that ChatGPT doesn’t make mistakes.

With all this information, the language model will proceed to design a schedule that, if correct, we will only have to copy and write down wherever we want. All you have to do is have willpower and follow it to achieve a healthy and productive daily routine. It can help us especially if we have a multitude of projects that we want to achieve, such as learning a new language or combining driving lessons with full-time work.

An example of a schedule designed by ChatGPT for weekdays could be this:

8:00 – 9:00 am: Breakfast and preparation for the day.

9:00 am – 12:00 pm: Work.

12:00 pm – 1:00 pm: Lunch.

1:00 pm – 2:30 pm: Work (continued).

2:30 pm – 3:30 pm: Time to study Chinese.

3:30 pm – 6:00 pm: Work (continued).

6:00 pm – 7:00 pm: Free time/Rest.

7:00 pm – 8:00 pm: Driving classes (you can adjust according to availability).

8:00 pm onwards: Free time for dinner, rest and personal activities.

To be able to easily transfer this schedule to our calendar on your mobile, we can ask you to send it to us again, this time, in .ics format for the Calendar app on the iPhone, or in .csv for Google Calendar.

Ask what tasks to prioritize

Already having a plan to follow without having to think too much, ChatGPT can also help with specific doubts about which tasks to prioritize on the same day. If we want to use it for work, for example, we can give it input like: “Today I have to respond to 43 new emails, write two reports of two pages each, and prepare a 5-minute product presentation. How should I organize myself?

By making this request, ChatGPT can give you a response like this:

Schedule Task 8:00 am – 9:00 am Review and respond to priority emails 9:00 am – 11:00 am Write report 1 11:00 am – 12:00 pm short rest 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm Lunch and rest 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm Continue writing report 1 / Start report 2 3:00 pm – 4:30 pm Respond to remaining emails and follow-ups 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm Prepare product presentation 5:30 pm onwards Practice presentation and necessary adjustments

As a trick, we have asked ChatGPT to return the schedule, this time, in table format , so that its response is more visual and easier to copy to other programs like Word if we want to print it.

Dissect the most daunting tasks

If we have a large project ahead of us, such as a long presentation or a Final Degree or Master’s thesis, we can ask the robot to help us dissect this large task into smaller, more manageable components. This way, not only are you clear about the amount of time per day that you can dedicate to the task, but you can tackle it step by step as if you had a guide by your side.

If we also know that approaching things as if they were a game helps us be more productive, we can ask ChatGPT to “gamify”, from the term gamification , our task. With this prompt, the model will try to generate a motivating or even fun system, placing emphasis on small achievements and rewards that encourage us to continue with the work.

Ask for a plan to achieve our goals

If we tell ChatGPT at length and clearly what activities we want to master or what new skills we are looking to master, it will be able to recommend guides and tactics to achieve this. If we also specify how much time you have to achieve a certain goal, they will be able to guide us much better on what we should do. The language model has been trained with sources of information of all kinds from which it can safely draw inspiration to help you in your purpose, no matter how specific it may be.

For example, we could write a prompt like this: «Given my goal of learning to play the guitar at an amateur level in one year, what strategy could I follow? Taking into account the time I have to dedicate to the other activities that I detailed to you before for my weekly agenda.

Following this example, ChatGPT has responded to us with several tips, such as planning regular practice sessions, focusing on the quality of these sessions rather than the amount of time spent, or finding more people who are also learning to help each other.

We can also ask for advice on how to avoid distractions , explaining specifically what things consume the most time or what bad habits we find difficult to abandon.