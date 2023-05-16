How to get Sticky Notes to start when you turn on a Windows 11 PC

- Advertisement -

are one of those tools that are included in Windows 11 and that many do not use because they are unaware of its functionality. Basically, they are Post-It notes for the computer. In this way, it is possible to establish reminders so that nothing is forgotten or establish a system of priorities when carrying out tasks. We will tell you how to get them to every time you on your computer. Achieving this is something quite simple, but there is a method that we believe to be the most effective method that should be followed. We show you how to complete the process so that sticky notes are displayed on the computer screen at the same time that the computer is available for use. In this way, you can review the content easily and quickly, without having to press any key to do so. Steps in Windows 11 so that the sticky notes open automatically The way to open the application in the Microsoft operating system that we are talking about has to do with the use of the application startup folder when starting the development that the software is included . This, when the computer starts, automatically executes all the elements that are in it. And this is what you will take advantage of. The first thing you have to do is open the “Run” dialog box by pressing the Windows + R keys in combination. Now, in the space that appears, type shell:startup and press Enter. This will open your “Startup” folder automatically and you will see it with the same interface as file explorer. Now, open the “Start” menu and locate the Sticky Notes application among all the applications you have installed on your computer (and this you have to do manually, since a search will not be effective because it closes the menu in question) .Once you’ve found the app, drag its icon to the “Startup” folder to create its shortcut in that folder. To do this, of course, you have to use the mouse pointer. And that’s it. The “Start” folder now has your app shortcut and will launch it when you turn on your Windows 11 computer without you having to do anything. If at any point you get tired of this happening, simply follow the steps to open the “Startup” folder and simply remove the shortcut to the Sticky Notes app. It’s that effective and simple. >