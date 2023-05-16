Twitter buys Laskie, an employment platform

- Advertisement -

Twitter’s parent company, the newly created X Corp. by Elon Musk, has made its first technology acquisition since the manager will take over the reins of the corporation in fall 2022.

Laskie could continue to operate independently or be integrated into the big “X” app that Elon Musk wants to turn Twitter into.

This is Laskie, a technological recruitment platform whose peculiarity is that it did not work with job offers in the traditional way. Instead, Laskie matched managers and HR managers with individuals interested in working with them.

The job seeker filled out their profile with the characteristics of the companies in which they would like to work and the positions they would like to perform, and the platform connected them with potential employers.

The details of the purchase operation by X Corp. have not been disclosed at the moment, but Laskie’s website has been replaced by a completely blank home page where it can be read: “This platform is no longer available.” That is why we spoke in the past tense in the previous paragraph.

But that does not mean that Leskie will stop working permanently. It is very possible that she will be relaunched in the coming weeks, although the way in which it will be done is unknown. In fact, it could continue to operate independently, or perhaps it could be integrated within Twitter.

At the moment, neither Elon Musk, nor Linda Yaccarino, recently appointed Twitter’s new CEO, nor Chris Bakke, founder of Laskie, have made any kind of comment on the purchase process or on the future that Laskie holds.

Turn Twitter into a ‘superapp’ for everything

In any case, the acquisition of Laskiese is part of Elon Musk’s strategy to turn Twitter, X Corp, into an application “for everything”. With the model of applications such as WeChat and Kakao in Asia, Elon Musk wants to create an application called “X” that offers messaging, e-commerce, payments between mobile phones -in the style of Bizum- calls and video calls, etc.

It has recently launched encrypted messaging within Twitter and, possibly, in the coming weeks it will launch call and video call services. It will be necessary to be attentive to the new tools and functionalities that Twitter will launch to become that essential “super application” for day to day that Elon Musk dreams of.