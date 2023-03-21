5G News
How to create stickers from TikTok videos

By Brian Adam
Create stickers on TikTok It’s already a reality, and the fact is that the Chinese social network has recently launched the option of converting the fragment that most attracts your attention in a viral video into a sticker. Now you won’t need to search for TikTok stickers in external apps, you can create them with your favorite videos.

Transforming TikTok videos into stickers is very simple. However, the option to do so is not in plain sight.

You should bear in mind that the option to generate stickers on TikTok is now available in all countries. However, you should also know that the stickers you design can only be used in individual chat and group chats on TikTok.

That being said, below you can take advantage of this brief guide and thus share with your friends the stickers of the videos that you like the most.

Create your own stickers from TikTok videos

– Enter TikTok from the mobile application.

– Locate the video from which you want to create the sticker.

– Now look for the arrow that is in the upper right part of the screen and click on it.

– Several options will be displayed immediately. Find “Create a sticker”.

– The next thing will be to tap on the “Understood” option, on the red button that appears at the bottom of your screen.

– You will have a couple of options for you to customize the sticker. One is “Text”, to add text, and “Crop”, with which you can choose the fragment of the video that you want to use as a sticker.

– When you have already chosen the text and images of your sticker, you just have to click on “Next” and then on “Create a sticker”.

– Remember that for the sticker to be added to your account you must tap on the “Done” button.

– Now, to use your new sticker you must press the happy face in the chat writing bar. Now look for your new sticker by clicking on the star icon.

Finally, if for some reason none of the options explained above appear, we recommend you update the app. If not, you can also download the TikTok Beta and try out the new features.

