Artificial intelligence has revolutionized the way we engage with technology, but at what cost? As AI advances, ethical concerns do too. Are we giving up too much control to machines? Are we dehumanizing our society in pursuit of efficiency and productivity?

I am the first to defend AI, a fan of midjourney and ChatGPT, but I don’t know if society is ready for this at this speed. In his article “Let’s Think About Slowing Down AI”, the author of the blog invites us to reflect on the need to slow down the advance of AI, and to consider the ethical implications of moving forward without adequately reflecting on its impact on society.

Ethics and technological progress

Ethics is an often overlooked topic in the field of technology, but it is vitally important if we are to ensure that we are moving forward in a responsible and sustainable manner. In the case of AI, the rapid pace of technological advancement can be concerning from an ethical perspective. Are we putting enough emphasis on social responsibility and human well-being in our research and development? Are we adequately considering the far-reaching impacts of AI on the economy, culture, and human consciousness?

I already answer. The answer is no. The objective is money, not global welfare, and that is something that will not change for a long time.

The impact of AI on society

AI has the potential to transform society in many positive ways, from personalized healthcare to eliminating dangerous and repetitive jobs. However, there are also significant concerns about the negative impact that AI can have on the economy and culture. What will happen to the jobs humans currently do when AI becomes more advanced and capable of complex tasks? Are we prepared for the psychological and social impact of an increasingly automated and dehumanized society?

We may believe so, but the impact that it is already having among various artists and creators is already enormous, imagine this situation in five years.

The need to slow down AI

Given these concerns, the author of “Let’s Think About Slowing Down AI” invites us to consider the need to slow down the advance of AI. Rather than rush ahead without adequately considering the ethical and social implications of AI, we should take time to reflect on how we can ensure that AI is working for us and not against us. While it is important to continue advancing AI research and development, we must do so responsibly and consciously, paying attention to both the possibilities and the dangers that come with it.

The importance of human consciousness

It is important to remember that AI is not a silver bullet to all of our problems. If we want to move forward as a society, we need to take into account the importance of human consciousness in our progress. Technology is a valuable tool, but it cannot replace our ability to empathize, communicate, and build meaningful relationships with others. We must remember that AI is a human creation and therefore must serve our interests and values ​​as a society, not the other way around.

It is clear that AI is an incredibly powerful technology that has the potential to change our society in many positive ways. However, it is also important to consider the ethical and social implications of your progress and ensure that we are moving forward in a responsible and sustainable manner. Surely we do need to slow down the pace of AI advancement, even though every cell in my engineering corps screams in pain at such a statement.