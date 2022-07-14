Apple’s mixed reality kit will arrive in early 2023, and in 2024 we will see an improved model

- Advertisement -

We have been talking about Apple’s mixed reality kit for quite some time, but the truth is that we have not yet seen any official information from the apple company, but it is an open secret that it is one of the most important projects of the Cupertino giantand that is why it has been in development for so long.

A couple of weeks ago we saw that the well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo marked his possible departure date for January 2023, information that now is supported by Taiwanese supply chain sources, And it is that the main suppliers have already started the mass production phase of the key components for the manufacture of the new Apple mixed reality kit.

Among the most important components, without a doubt, the micro OLED panelswhich will be supplied by LG Display and by Sony, and also the 3D sensors, which will come from the hand of LG Innotek. The brain will be put by Apple, since in theory this mixed reality kit will use an Apple M1 or M2 SoC, a very powerful silicon that would offer the necessary performance to ensure a good user experience, even with games and multimedia content in high resolution.

We don’t have any specific details on pricing, but it’s clear that this mixed reality kit is going to be a high-end solution, and the cost will be accordingly. On the other hand, the source of the news has also commented that Apple is already working on the successor to that mixed reality kit of the first generation, something curious considering that it has not yet reached the market, but that makes a lot of sense since it is frequent that the greats of the technological world work simultaneously on several generations of products.

The new generation model would be lighter and more powerful, and will also offer the possibility of making calls. Another important improvement that it would bring compared to the original would be in the cameras, which would be high definition. Its launch will take place, in theory, in 2024although it is important to note that this will largely depend on when the original model hits the market.

If Apple plays its cards right, it could mark an important turning point in the sector, not only because of what this mixed reality kit would mean for the market in general, but also for all the income it could bring you for the consumption of services, applications and multimedia content.

