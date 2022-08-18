How to activate end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger

- Advertisement -

The protection of privacy and security in online communications is a growing concern and for this reason many users look for the corresponding measures and tools in the instant messaging platforms they use. For this, some platforms resort to point-to-point , as is the case with Microsoft Teams or Zoom, although in this case it means losing some functions.

End-to-end encryption prevents anyone (not even Facebook) from accessing the content of a conversation

In the case of Facebook Messenger there is the possibility of point-to-point encryption of conversations with family and friends, a measure capable of preventing anyone, not even Facebook itself, from accessing the content of those conversations. The operation of this type of encryption assigns a key to each of the participants in the communication so that only those who have that key can participate in it.

How to end-to-end encryption on Facebook Messenger

Currently it is not an option enabled by default but users interested in having this special protection must activate it manually by following these steps:

-To access to the Facebook Messenger app.

-Select Chats in the menu at the bottom.

-Press the Edit option icon at the top right (pencil icon).

-Move the lock button located at the top right.

-Select the name of the contact with whom you want to have a conversation with end-to-end encryption. At this point it should be remembered that some accounts (professional, business and public figures) do not have compatibility with this encryption activated).

This option can also be activated in the middle of a conversation, being encrypted from that moment by clicking on the interlocutor’s avatar and, in the menu that appears, activating the option «Go to secret conversation«.

In addition to the app itself for mobile devices, conversations can also be encrypted on Facebook Messenger through the web page in browsers such as Chrome, Safari or Firefox, although curiously, in the latter to activate encryption it is necessary to previously deactivate the private browsing mode of the browser. own browser.