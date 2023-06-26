AI revolutionizes Biology: BioAutoMATED, the new machine learning platform

- Advertisement -

A team of scientists from the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering at Harvard University and of the MIT has designed a new platform for AutoML call BioAutoMATEDspecifically designed for biologists with little or no machine learning (ML) experience.

From complex to simple: BioAutoMATED

Machine learning, and AI in general, can seem daunting to those unfamiliar with it. In short, the machine learning It is a branch of artificial intelligence that allows machines to learn from data and improve their performance without being explicitly programmed.



BioAutoMATED simplifies this process. This tool is capable of using nucleic acid, peptide, or glycan sequences as input data, offering comparable performance to other AutoML platforms, but with minimal user input.

How does BioAutoMATED work?

To create this comprehensive platform for biology, the scientists modified three existing AutoML tools: AutoKeras, deepswarm and TPOT, which use different approaches to generate models. The result is a tool that produces standardized results across all tools, allowing users to easily compare results and extract the best insights from their data.

BioAutoMATED can process sequences of dna, RNA, amino acids and glycans of any length, type, or biological function, automatically preprocesses the input data and generates models that can predict biological functions from the sequence information.

BioAutoMATED in action

The research team tested their new framework on various data sets. They used BioAutoMATED to explore how ribosome binding site sequence affected ribosome binding efficiency in E. coli. They also used it to determine which areas of the sequence appeared to be the most important in determining translation efficiency and to design new sequences for experimental testing.



The future of BioAutoMATED

Although models predicted with the help of BioAutoMATED need to be experimentally validated whenever possible, there is optimism about the potential of the tool. BioAutoMATED could be further integrated into the growing AutoML toolset and one day extend its functionality beyond biological sequences to any sequence-like object, such as fingerprints.

The launch of BioAutoMATED opens up new possibilities in biological exploration, breaking down the barriers between biology and artificial intelligence, and allowing biologists to focus on what they do best: uncovering the mysteries of life.

Learn more at genengnews.com and www.cell.com.