Honor 90: intermediate cell phone ties with iPhone 14 Plus in DxOMark screen analysis

The Honor 90 is one of the most popular mid-range cell phones ever launched by the Chinese brand, and although it is aimed at an audience that doesn’t want to shell out absurd amounts to have top-of-the-line performance, the model impressed in the DxOMark screen analysis, famous platform tests with smartphones, notebooks and other devices. With 140 points, taking 12th place in the DxOMark screen ranking, the Honor 90 impressed by outperforming rivals and tying with renowned and much more expensive models such as the Apple iPhone 14 Plus and the Honor Magic 4 Ultimate. The cell phone was just behind the Huawei Mate 50 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro, which reached 141 and 144 points, respectively.

It is worth remembering that the Honor 90 is equipped with a 6.7-inch screen with OLED technology, a resolution of 1,200 x 2,664 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. Under the hood, the device features the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 platform and a 5,000 mAh battery. - Advertisement - According to DxOMark, the cell phone offers good brightness management indoors and at night. One of the highlights is its playback of videos in HDR10, which does not lose details due to lack of contrast. Furthermore, the screen remains well readable at different inclinations, but the big advantage pointed out by the testers is the flicker control. How to disable sending statistics to Google from an Android

It’s common for screens to flicker due to hardware or software issues, so it’s critical that manufacturers adopt solutions that keep display brightness stable, preventing users from suffering from fatigue and other eye problems. DxOMark claims that the Honor 90 has best-in-class flicker control. The image below compares the readability and display of details on the Honor 90 screen in sunlight — that is, an environment with more than 90,000 lux of luminous flux — with the Galaxy S21 FE and Xiaomi 12T. Check out:

DxOMark praises the color fidelity displayed by the Honor 90. The diagrams below show the tonal deviation in sRGB and DCI-P3, respectively. The circles represent the color that should be rendered by the screen; the arrows point to the rendered tone.

Citing the disadvantages of the Honor 90, the screen brightness may not be sufficient when using the phone outdoors, especially in sunlight. When running games and watching videos, drops in the frame rate per second can be common and bother the most attentive eyes, according to DxOMark’s evaluation.

Launched just under two months ago, the Honor 90 debuted on the Chinese market with prices starting at ¥2,499 (about R$1,660) for the version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. The line, which also features the Honor 90 Pro and offers cameras of up to 200 MP, should hit the global market soon.

Technical specifications

6.7-inch OLED display with FullHD+ resolution

Display with 120 Hz refresh rate

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Platform

12 GB or 16 GB of RAM

256 GB or 512 GB of internal storage

50 MP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 200 MP sensor Ultra-wide lens with 12 MP sensor Depth lens with 2 MP sensor

5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, fingerprint reader under the screen

5,000 mAh battery with 66W fast charging

Android 13 with MagicUI 7.1

