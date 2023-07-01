French president blames video games for country’s protests

- Advertisement -

The debate over authorities linking violence to video games came to the fore again this week when French President Emmanuel Macron linked the games to the riots raging across the country.

In case you didn’t know, France has been going through an extremely troubled period in recent days, with some cities recording waves of violent riots after a teenager was killed by the police during a STOP operation (similar to our blitz). According to the French president, about a third of the arrested people present in the three nights of riots were “young or very young”. Macron also says that social networks may have played a key role in these behaviors, asking companies to remove sensitive content from their platforms.

Unfortunately, the presidential candidate also links the acts to video games, echoing other situations in which games were blamed for cases of violence, including a recent statement by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who, in reference to cases of school violence, declared that "games teach kids to kill". Platforms and social networks are playing an important role in the events of the last few days. We could see it: Snapchat, TikTok and several others serving as places where violent gatherings were organized, but there is also a form of imitation violence that, for some young people, causes them to lose touch with reality. I have the impression that some of them are experimenting on the street with video games that intoxicated them.