Chaves: Chespirito series on HBO Max will be the beginning of a franchise multiverse

Update (06/30/2023) – GS
Although it is still not possible to officially watch the series Chaves from other productions in the universe of Chespirito officially in Europe, the characters starring Roberto Gómez Bolaños are intrinsic to our culture and are marked in the memory of many people.
In May of this year, HBO Max announced a biographical series focused on the actor’s life, but it seems that this is just the beginning of a “multiverse” of productions based on the works of Chespirito.
In a recent interview, Tomás Darcyl, founding partner of THR3 Media Group, revealed that “Sem Querer Querendo” (the first production of the franchise, will have eight episodes and will recreate Mexico in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as other countries that received Chesperito, a “very international” artist.
The production is expected to premiere between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.
Among the other projects planned for this multiverse, the executive highlights an animated series by Chaves, an animation by Chapolin Colorado and a live-action miniseries about Seu Madruga. All still don’t have a release date.
Will we finally have the return of the classic episodes of Chaves, Chapolim Colorado and others soon?
Original text – 05/24/2023
Chaves: HBO Max announces series about the life of Roberto Gómez Bolaños
HBO Max announced the first biographical series of Roberto Gómez Bolaños, known for characters such as Chespirito, Chapolin Colorado and Chaves, which will show the life of one of the most beloved characters on Latin American television, thanks to the alliance established between Warner Bros. Discovery and the THR3 Media Group, which also allow exploring other projects around the extensive universe of characters created by the artist.
The new Max Original production will present us, as never before, the story of the man behind more than 100 emblematic characters of family humor.
In collaboration with Roberto Gómez Fernández, son of Chespirito, the series will show the challenges faced by the creator of countless characters who crossed borders and marked the culture of Mexico and Latin America.
Having the opportunity to tell your father’s story can be a huge joy. Especially when his father is Roberto Gómez Bolaños (…). My father was a small man with a big heart. And so, we will have the mission to show the world a talented being and at the same time a father, husband, friend, brother…
Roberto Gomez Fernandez
without wanting to is the working title of this biographical melodrama about the life of Roberto Gómez Bolaños and his important role in the world of entertainment. This is the first production derived from the Chaves universe, which will enter the pre-production process this year, for HBO Max.
