Chaves: Chespirito series on HBO Max will be the beginning of a franchise multiverse

Although it is still not possible to officially watch the series Chaves from other productions in the universe of Chespirito officially in Europe, the characters starring Roberto Gómez Bolaños are intrinsic to our culture and are marked in the memory of many people.

In May of this year, HBO Max announced a biographical series focused on the actor’s life, but it seems that this is just the beginning of a “multiverse” of productions based on the works of Chespirito.

In a recent interview, Tomás Darcyl, founding partner of THR3 Media Group, revealed that “Sem Querer Querendo” (the first production of the franchise, will have eight episodes and will recreate Mexico in the 1970s and 1980s, as well as other countries that received Chesperito, a “very international” artist.

The production is expected to premiere between the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025.