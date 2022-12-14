Motorola partners with UNESCO to digitize endangered indigenous languages

Motorola has invested in the preservation of the indigenous language in partnership with the Lenovo Foundation, updating its proprietary interface with its own dialects such as Cherokee, of the indigenous people living in the United States, which in March of this year was added to the system supporting this indigenous language throughout The device. This Tuesday (13) as part of the celebration event of the International Decade of Indigenous Languages ​​of UNESCO, Motorola announced the new phase of the project focused on native languages ​​of India, which will take place in the coming months thanks to the collaboration between the company and its international philanthropic arm.

The purpose of the partnership is to carry out more research on the impact and potential of digitizing indigenous languages ​​at risk of extinction, a measure that is characterized by the preservation of the main world dialects. As new generations of indigenous peoples learn and use technology more, it is critical that they are able to use their native language in digital formats so that the language does not disappear. - Advertisement - UNESCO estimates that an indigenous language is lost every two weeks, resulting in the disappearance of around 3,000 unique languages ​​by the end of the century. The Kaingang languages, from the southern region of Europe; nheengatu, from the Amazon; and Cherokee, from the United States, are already part of the more than 80 languages ​​that Motorola offers in the interface of its cell phones.

“The idea for this project came about due to a problem identified by our Motorola Team, who realized that indigenous languages ​​did not have representation in the digital form of technology, which could not only allow the preservation of the language, but also traditions, cultures and history” – says Sergio Buniac, Global President of Motorola. “We hope this initiative will raise awareness of language revitalization, not only impacting communities, but paving the way for more endangered indigenous languages ​​to be added to other smartphones.”

