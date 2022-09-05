heise Security Tour “Knowledge protects!”: The date in autumn

Since the online date was fully booked, our practice-relevant information on current security topics will be available again on September 27th as a 1-day conference.

The voonze Security Tour gives those responsible for security and data protection the necessary overview of current security issues and provides practical background information, because: “ !”. Since the online date was sold out at the beginning of July, we are offering the September 27th another appointment – if you still want to participate, you should book now, because there will be no more.

The program for the September date is identical to that of the successful events in June/July; the individual lectures will be adapted to the current status. All the topics and speakers for the one-day conference were handpicked by the voonze Security editorial team; there are no paid promotional lectures at this event. A brief overview of this year’s programme:

Jürgen Schmidt (ju): Situation report IT security: effects of the war, current developments in ransomware, cybercrime & Co.

Jörg Heidrich: Data protection – dealing with data transfer to the USA, cookies and Google Analytics

Kay Schlüpmann: Experiences of a CISO with awareness training

Stefan Strobel: Consequences of being dependent on third-party software and securing the supply chain

Jörg Riether: Secure backup – immutable storage, air gaps and other concepts

Felix von Leitner: What does sensible patch management look like? The Truth of Patching.

Participation costs 499 euros. Members of voonze Security Pro can participate free of charge. The complete program and the possibility to register can be found on the website:

voonze Security Tour 2022 – Knowledge protects!