Oppo, from 2023 stop to the charger in the package for some smartphones

OPPO announced that from next year it will not include the in the of some smartphone models, following a revolution that has been underway in the mobile world for several years now led by Apple. The information was disclosed by the company itself close to the European launch event of the Reno 8 range. The company said it had developed a very specific strategy, which will depend on the market and the individual product, but did not want to disclose further details.

The news is important because OPPO has chosen a different approach than other manufacturers to increase the charging speed. You must have a SuperVOOC compatible charger to charge your device in a few minutes, that of another manufacturer will not work (unless of course it is OnePlus, which uses the same technology even if with a different name).

OPPO recognizes this peculiarity of its technology and promises that it will take it into consideration for its strategy. The company did not want to provide official explanations on the reasons for this choice, but it is easy to imagine that they are somewhat the same as all the competitors – a little cost containment, a little reduction of electronic waste of which the shippers form a substantial part.