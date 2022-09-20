HBO Max rides the wave: its price will also rise with the arrival of 2023

- Advertisement -

hbo- -rides-the-wave-its- -will-also-rise.jpg" width="980" height="565" />

It is increasingly clear that streaming video platforms have to change the way they work, since the market, whichever way you look at it, is unsustainable. One of the things that many of them are announcing is a price increase that they will experience in the short term. And one of those that will do the same, as has been known, is hbo max.

This service seemed to be the village of irreducible Gauls in what has to do with the price, but things are going to change from what has been known. And we are not talking about a leak that comes from a website or a comment that has been made by someone in a meeting. No. The own Discovery CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels has been the one that has indicated that taking into account the quality of the content of HBO Max and Discovery +, the normal thing is that raise the price of the share because they are “below their real value”. White and bottled, that is said.

Some important details to keep in mind with HBO Max

- Advertisement -

The first thing is that the platform is in full fusion process with Discovery+, so it may be that this is a warning to navigators. We explain ourselves: what the manager seeks is to prepare the users so that they assume that, when this happens and everything is ready, the price of the platform resulting will not be the one that either of them now have. I know will increase for having a larger and quality catalogue. And, this, taking into account how the market is, is not something that is crazy… no matter how bad it may feel.

hbo max

Then there is a particular case of HBO Max: the offer in Spain for a price of 50% discount forever. Well, the thing seems to be quite clear: it will have to be maintained, but applied to the price that is established after the aforementioned merger. In other words, they will pay more, but always with the corresponding savings (it remains to be seen if there is an ace up their sleeve, the company, of course).

What could be the price of the platform?

At the moment it has not been indicated, of course. For the time being, the intentions have been known, which are none other than to increase what is paid monthly to watch HBO Max (or the future platform with Discovery+). But considering that Netflix is ​​expected to be able to go up to 10 euros -or even something else- the cheapest cost to access its contents, always speaking without the ads, it is normal that this is the one that is established. Therefore, it will be necessary to see if this takes its toll or not on the longest-running VOD service that exists and if they lose many users or not.