netflix already has one of the great anime hits of recent years

Netflix has found a great vein with anime series as it has been demonstrating in recent months. There is an increasing supply available to otakus and this is making it one of the best options on the market. Now they add one of the best series that has been released in recent years, a success in Japan and abroad.

In a short time, Netflix is ​​greatly improving its commitment to anime. We see the streaming service focused on Japanese animation because, as must be proven, the reproduction levels have to be really high. And that is a very positive thing, given that it is breaking down barriers and making services like Crunchyroll increasingly less necessary. Today, Spy x Family , one of the best animes of recent years, premiered .

A different family

Based on the manga of the same name published in the Shonen Jump+ magazine, Spy × Family is an anime that, since its premiere in 2022, has become a real hit. In Japan it only took a few weeks for products with the image of one of its characters, the friendly Anya, to begin to be absolutely everywhere. The reception in the rest of the world , once his manga began to air or be published, was equally warm.

Its story is simple, combining shonen elements with comedy and action, as well as a dose of espionage and entanglements. It presents a secret agent who finds himself facing what is, without a doubt, his most complicated mission . Following the orders given to him by his government, he will have to form a family that allows him to camouflage himself and thus guarantee that a war will not occur between two nations. But it won’t take us long to discover that the daughter he has adopted has powers and that the woman he will marry is, in reality, a professional assassin.

A successful anime

The manga gained a lot of popularity since its inception, but with the anime it has still managed to impact a larger audience. Much of the responsibility for this lies in how well presented the action sequences are, but, above all, the personality and humor that Anya’s character brings. The adopted daughter of the protagonist energizes the series in an overwhelming way and manages to become one of those anime icons that amuses all viewers.

In the Spanish dubbing that is available on Netflix Spain you can hear the voices of Jesús Motos as Loid, the protagonist agent, Majo Montesinos Guzmán in the role of Anya, and Mireia López playing Yor, the murderer. The three voices fit perfectly into the profiles of each character and help to achieve a very satisfactory experience that prevents us from missing the actors who play the protagonists in the original version. Anyway, as you can imagine, Netflix also has the audio track available in Japanese, so if you want to watch it on VO it won’t be a problem.

The content that Netflix has published is the entire season 1, which means that you have 25 episodes of Spy × Family for you to enjoy alone or even in the company of your children. Like a good anime from the Shonen Jump universe, it is a story that is very well presented and is aimed at all audiences. It is by no means a children’s anime, but there is no problem with children watching it in view of its content and the way in which it narrates its episodes.

Also, it wouldn’t hurt if you saw the first season soon, because on April 19, his movie: Spy × Family Code: White will hit theaters in Spain . To enjoy it, it will be recommended that you have seen all 25 episodes of the first season, since it will tell a new story and will allow you to continue enjoying the adventures of the main family.