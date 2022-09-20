iX Workshop: Single Sign-on with Kerberos, LDAP and AD (Last Call)

HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftiX Workshop: Single Sign-on with Kerberos, LDAP and AD (Last Call)

Secure authentication in heterogeneous networks with kerberos, OpenLDAP and Active Directory. Online workshop from October 10th to 12th. Still places available.

 

The open-source, distributed authentication service Kerberos has been the de facto standard for setting up single sign-on in heterogeneous Windows and Linux environments for years. The three-day online workshop Secure Single Sign-on with Kerberos on 10.-12. October 2022 introduces system and network admins to secure network authentication with Kerberos in combination with OpenLDAP, the web server Apache and Microsoft’s Active Directory. Participation in this three-day training course is limited to a maximum of 15 people to enable an intensive exchange.

Kerberos Experts

Mark Pröhl, author of the Kerberos book, and Daniel Kobras explain the functional principle, network protocol and security concepts of the single sign-on solution as well as the specific use of Kerberos in Windows and Linux environments. In practical exercises you will learn how to WITH Kerberos Realm set up, configure an OpenLDAP server, set up an Active Directory domain and link them together. You will also learn how to “kerberize” services such as SSH and the Apache web server, as well as the network file systems CIFS and NFSv4.

