Graphics card prices continue to decline

If we look back a year, at the end of August and beginning of September 2021, we see that the of cards d to rise without stopping, generating a very complex situation, which we analyzed in depth to draw interesting and practical conclusions. A year later, and although we are still experiencing the last throes of that situation, theCircumstances couldn’t be more different.and the best thing is that in the short term the difference will be even more pronounced.

With the arrival of autumn. we began to see how availability tended to improve, although prices continued to rise, a complex situation that we tried to understand and explain. With the change of year, however, and as a result of several factors, we saw how the trend was reversed. For the first time in almost a year and a half, graphics card prices were starting to drop. And from then until now, we have been seeing how prices continued to fall, the stock of retailers has also grown, we have begun to see offers… in short, we have seen a 180 degree turn that, fortunately, in this case it mainly benefits consumers. A Rare avis what to celebrate

Even more so if we take into account that there two circumstances that can further improve market conditions. On the one hand, we have the increasing accumulation of stock in warehouses, a problem for manufacturers, distributors and retailers, which is usually combated through special offers and promotions. And on the other hand, the launch of the new generations of AMD and NVIDIA is approaching, along with the complicated but present arrival of Intel on the market. With the arrival of the new generation, and a growing stock of the older ones in warehouses, we can expect to see even better deals from the last quarter of this year.

This situation is already more pronounced in other markets, such as the United States, where there have already been some spectacular price drops. In the old continent we have not yet reached that much, but the evolution of the market already points in that direction, and a somewhat in-depth search It already allows us to find quite interesting offers. If we compare prices from a year ago with the current prices of some offers, we can see that, today, we can buy a graphics card for half the price of what it would have cost us in September of last year.

As one button (well, actually three) shows, we have searched for NVIDIA RTX 30 series graphics card deals, the most affected by last year’s market circumstances. These three offers, from PcComponentes, have stock, with delivery in 24 hours, represent a decrease of 50% or even more than the prices we saw a year ago, and therefore show us the effect of all these months of declines and growth from stock:

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 3060 Twin Edge LHR 12GB GDDR6: €409.90 .

Twin Edge LHR 12GB GDDR6: . Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3070 EAGLE OC 8GB GDDR6 Rev 2.0: €639.90 .

EAGLE OC 8GB GDDR6 Rev 2.0: . Gigabyte GeForce RTX 3080 GAMING OC V2 LHR 10GB GDDR6X: €859.00.

