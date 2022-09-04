Google Family Link in depth: everything that allows you to do Android parental control

If we buy a mobile for our underage son, we have to configure his device with a Parental so that we can control the type of content you can access and the time you spend using the device.

On we can find a wide variety of parental control applications, but one of the best options is the official parental control android app Google Link that seamlessly integrates with most Android devices.

How active?

If we want to control the applications and the time that our underage son uses using his Android device, we have to activate Google Family Link on both devices. For this we have to go to Settings > Google > Parental controls and follow the steps shown by its assistant, which helps us to install the application, to create a family group and remotely monitor our son’s mobile.

What I can do?

once activated Google Family Link In the mobile of the father or mother and in that of the child or adolescent we will have access to a series of tools that will give us full control of what our children can or cannot do with their devices.

Restrict content

The first thing that allows us to do in “Manage Settings” is to add the content restrictions from Google Play, YouTube, Chrome, Google Search and Stadia. There we can configure if the downloads or purchases of applications need authorization from the tutor, or configure the age rating so you can’t download apps, movies or books not suitable for your age.

View usage time and set limits

Google Family Link It allows us to see the time our child spends using the day, week and month, along with the use he is making of each application. This section allows us set limits or timers so that you cannot use an application after a maximum time has passed.

Block apps or permissions

This section also allows lock apps so that our son cannot open it from his device in addition to being able to configure permissions of applications to improve the privacy of minors.

Set daily limits on screen time

The section “Screen Time” It allows us to define the daily limits of the use of the device. If in the previous section we could set limits for each application, here the limit is set to the total time of use of the device. We can put a daily limit for each day of the week and configure the hours of the day in which the mobile cannot be used because it’s bedtime.

View recently installed apps

With Google Family Link we can see the applications that our child has installed in the last seven days so that we can more easily review our son’s downloads and be able to act accordingly, let’s see that he has installed an application or game that we do not want him to have.

Control which devices your child signs in to

Google’s parental control shows us which devices our child is logged in on, which also allows us to configure some device settings. For example, we can prevent our child from adding users to his mobile, installing unknown applications or activating the options for developers.

See your child’s last location

Finally, in addition to being able make the mobile ring of our son we can also consult his last location to find your mobile or know where this new child.