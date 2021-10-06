Google will present the Pixel 6 on October 19 with prominence for the SoC Tensor

The Google Pixel 6 already have a release date. The new generation of mobiles from the Internet giant will be presented at a special event on october 19 with a later commercialization in two versions, standard and Pro.

The great novelty of the Google Pixel 6 will be its internal engine. A custom Tensor SoC, the first for mobile created in-house by the internet giant, following the path of Apple with its A chips, Samsung with the Exynos or Huawei (without much success) with the Kirin chips.

The new chip promises increase the computing power of terminals and strengthen the photo and video processing capabilities of Google phones, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence and deep learning. Although no details were provided in its announcement, it is believed to be a development with ARM architecture manufactured by Samsung in 5nm processes and a composition in three clusters with seven-core CPUs (two high-performance Cortex-A78, two Cortex-A76 and three Cortex-A55s) and an ARM Mali-G78 GPU.

With a aluminum and glass chassis and IP68 certification for resistance to dust and water, the terminals are expected to grow in size to exceed 6.7 inches in the top model and to be well-stocked in RAM (up to 12 Gbytes) and in storage (up to 512 Gbytes) , in addition to supporting the most advanced connectivity with 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

As to cameras, Google has already shown how terminals can be designed that take outstanding photos and videos without the need to mount sensors with enormous resolution and everything indicates that the new generation will once again be among the best in this section, with the work of the Tensor chip and the software help.

Google Pixel 6: Expected Specifications

Google Pixel 6 (Oriel) Google Pixel 6 Pro (Raven) Screen: AMOLED 6.4 inches Plastic OLED 6.71 inches Processor SoC Google Tensor SoC Google Tensor RAM: 8 GB 12 GB Storage: 128/256 GB 128/256/512 GB Connectivity 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetoooh 5.2 5G, WiFi 6E, Bluetoooh 5.2 Battery 4,614 milliamps 5,000 milliamps Main camera: 50 megapixels (wide angle)

12 megapixels (ultra wide angle) 50 megapixels (wide angle)

40 megapixels (telephoto)

12 megapixels (ultra wide angle) Frontal camera: 8 megapixels 12 megapixels OS: Android 12 Android 12

Following the industry trend, Google will expand the color finishes to be marketed, including versions in green, blue or pink to those typical of the brand in gray or silver. It will pre-install Android 12 as standard and will offer -as it has been up to now- best Android update support from any manufacturer. There is talk of a five-year support.

The latest rumors point to a $ 599 base price. For Europe, there is talk of a price of 649 euros / 899 euros respectively for the two models. They would be available worldwide at a close date

To conclude that the great novelty of these Google Pixel 6, the SoC Tensor, will not only be used on mobiles and it is believed that it will be the basis of OpenTitan, the collaborative design project of Open Source chips, which aims to create ultra-secure designs for use in data centers, storage, and computing peripherals.