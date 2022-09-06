The best sleep apps for your Apple Watch

- Advertisement -

The is one of the best smartwatches you can buy today. It has useful functions and a good catalog of excellent applications. Among them, you will find ing apps very useful, since they offer competent help that will make it possible for you to fall asleep better.

Apps that track sleep give detailed information about what happens during the night.

If you have an Apple Watch with you, rest assured that it will become your best ally at night because it will significantly improve your sleep. There are several sleeping apps that will be very useful for you, here we will tell you which ones are really the best.

– AutoSleep: the app wakes up automatically when you go to sleep. Every morning it will give an analysis so that you know how you have spent the night, you will know how long you had a light or deep sleep, the heart rate and the moments in which the rest was interrupted.

- Advertisement -

– Sleepzy: iPhone and Apple Watch will work together to track sleep. When Sleepzy detects your lightest sleep phase, it triggers an alarm to help you feel less groggy when you wake up. It allows you to set sleep goals and monitors daily, weekly and monthly.

– Sleep Details: offers a daily sleep score that serves to know the quality of your rest during the night. It has the ability to track heart and breathing rates and blood oxygen levels. You can also rate sleep to customize the data based on your experience.

- Advertisement -

– NapBot: uses machine learning technology to better detect and track sleep phases. The app will store all the data so that, over time, the analysis will be extremely detailed, it will expose useful and interesting information so that you know how you are sleeping.

- Advertisement -

– Sleep Center: an app that can create a smart alarm based on your sleep patterns. If it detects that you are snoring, the watch will vibrate slightly to encourage you to move and stop snoring. It also displays sleep statistics, including the quality of your sleep and the duration of the various phases.