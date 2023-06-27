Google Wallet will support QR Code payments in Brazil

The application google wallet will allow payments to be made through QR Code. In this way, users will be able to make payments both in cash and by installments, in addition to choosing the number of installments before closing the purchase of the desired product or service.
This novelty will even reach the Europeian market firsthand and will make payment possible even for people who do not have a mobile phone with NFC technology. The reason for this was due to studies that showed the low number of smartphones in the country that do not have this tool.
In all, 60% of the models do not have this technology. Natacha Litvinov is Google’s payments strategy and operations leader for Latin America and commented on this news:
The data show that a significant part of the Europeian population ends up excluded from the ease and security brought by digital payments made with the Google Wallet. Payment by QR Code is a technology designed and developed for markets like ours, which will further expand the digital democratization already provided by the Android system
For those concerned about security-related issues, Google has ensured that it does not send the actual card details to the merchant. In addition, the system requests biometric unlocking and generates an encrypted token to prevent possible fraud.
To use this function, the user must request the payment method and point the camera at the QR Code when it appears on the “machine” screen. Thus, payment will be made with the card registered in the app. Finally, check out the change in the look of the cards registered in the application, as well as the arrival of new features for those who have the application in the US.