Google Wallet will support QR Code payments in Brazil

The application google wallet will allow payments to be made through QR Code. In this way, users will be able to make payments both in cash and by installments, in addition to choosing the number of installments before closing the purchase of the desired product or service.

This novelty will even reach the Europeian market firsthand and will make payment possible even for people who do not have a mobile phone with NFC technology. The reason for this was due to studies that showed the low number of smartphones in the country that do not have this tool.