Another! The Flash was also made available in full on Twitter

The first solo The Flash movie has been struggling at the box office, being viewed with concern by Warner Bros. Twitter.

As happened recently with the Super Mario Bros. movie, The Flash was made available illegally on Twitter. The user @BriYoshFR was responsible for uploading the complete film to the platform, but in a reduced quality version with an image recorded from the cinema screen.

Although this copy was eventually removed from the platform, The Flash remained on Twitter for a full eight hours before being removed, amassing 1.7 million views during that time.

We still don’t know how this event could further affect the film’s revenue. The Flash fell far short of expectations, with the film on course to be one of the biggest bombs in cinematic history given its disappointing performance and hefty budget.

This is yet another proof of the security breach on Twitter, something that has been increasing thanks to the resources available to Twitter Blue subscribers, who can make huge uploads on the platform without having to go through any prior security checks.

Did you go watch The Flash? What did you think of the movie?