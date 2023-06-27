These are the new parental controls of Meta on Facebook, Instagram and Messenger

- Advertisement -

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and other well-known social platforms, continues to address concerns from parents and guardians regarding abusive use and potential dangers faced by their minors whenever they use the company’s social platforms. company.

In this regard, the company led by Mark Zuckerberg is presenting new functions that will allow parents, guardians and minors to have better control of the time that the latter spend through the applications of social platforms.



Meta presents the arrival of parental supervision tools in Messenger, new functions so that minors themselves can be able to manage their time on Facebook and Instagram, and more.

Parental monitoring tools in Messenger

Messenger now has, although initially limited to the US, UK and Canadian territories, parental supervision tools and resources with which to obtain a series of metrics on the use of Messenger by their minors, from the time they spend up to the configuration they have, although in no case will they have access to the content of the messages that minors share in conversations.

For now, they will know the time they spend in the application, the constantly updated contact list, the privacy and security settings, in addition to receiving notifications about the complaints that minors make, as well as knowing who can contact them and access his stories.

This is just the beginning since Meta plans to bring more tools over the next year.

New privacy features in Instagram messaging

To prevent unwanted interactions in Instagram’s direct messaging feature, adding to existing features, Meta is testing new features to limit interactions from people who aren’t being followed.

These include sending invitations to obtain permission to connect and these invitations will be limited to text messages, thus avoiding receiving other types of unwanted content.

Minors can also control the time of use

Meta also wants to grant more control functions to the minors themselves. To the existing options, Meta will send notifications to minors when they have spent 20 minutes on Facebook, inviting them to take a break and establishing daily time limits.

On Instagram they are looking at a way to make users close the application if they are viewing Reels videos at night. In addition, the silent mode on Instagram, launched at the beginning of the year, will begin to be available globally over the next few weeks.

Additional parental control features on Instagram

And finally, Meta is adding new parental control features, including notifications when kids have blocked someone, how many friends they have in common with the accounts they follow, and more control options for parental control notifications on Instagram.

As expected, from Meta they will continue working in this line with the help of parents and experts to shape new functions and improve existing ones.

More information/Image Credit: Meta