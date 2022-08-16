google, synergy between wearables and smart tvs to improve fitness

- Advertisement -

google-stadia-important-news-coming-for-the-live-streaming-function/">Google thinks about as the cornerstone of its strategy of conquering multiple sectors at once, including smart TV and wearables. Basically, second Protocolthe company wants greater integration Android TV / Google TV and its smartwatches and fitness trackers, whether they are Fitbit products or the future Pixel Watch, so that TVs show the workout to follow and wrist wearables pick up continuously relevant biometric data and display them on the screen.

It has not been explicitly stated, but it cannot be excluded (indeed, quite the contrary) that the training can also change based on the data – for example, ending once the calorie goal is reached, or going down or up in intensity in based on your heart rate.

It’s certainly not the first time we’ve heard of such an idea – in fact, it could be a pretty accurate description of what Apple has done with the Fitness Plus service (which we’ve reviewed over the past few months). Usual, the challenge for Google is more difficult due to the large amount of different devices – both on the Wear OS side and on the Google and Android TV side. Moreover, especially with regard to Wear OS, the opening to customization by the various manufacturers could further complicate things.

This is not a short-term project, in short: it is easy that the first concrete announcements will arrive in 2023, or even the following year. That said, the die has been cast, so to speak: Google has already talked to its partners in the TV industry at a private event – which is the source of the information we’re bringing you back.

In the meantime, however, Google does not intend to sit idle. It seems that the company is focusing on audio allowing for example the speakers of the Nest family to interface quickly with Google TV and Android TV, or bring the Fast Pair on Pixel Buds always in relation to the two OS for televisions.