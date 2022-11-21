Google releases Qatar World Cup-themed mini-game for smartphones

O Google launched a mini-game for users to be entertained during the 2022 World Cup🇧🇷 The information comes from the company’s vice president of engineering, who announced the game in a publication on twitter🇧🇷 In fact, the company had already confirmed that it would bring several tools to help monitor the tournament. The game in question is very simple and can be accessed from the search bar on your smartphone. Just type “world Cup” that in addition to accessing the table with the matches of the day, you can enter the game through a button that appears in the lower right corner of the screen. So, just touch it and you will be redirected to the game.





In general, it is about kicking the ball on goal, which is left with the goalkeeper going from one side to the other. From there, the user must slide his finger to score goals. The goalkeeper, in turn, gets faster as more points are scored. So it could be another one of those addictive mini-games to pass the time when you’re not doing something. - Advertisement - The game is available for both devices android how much iOS, as it can be accessed directly from the Google search bar. In addition, the mini-game also shows how many people have played in real time, the player’s best score and the total number of goals he has scored.

The World Cup in Qatar started this Sunday (20) and you can find out here at TechSmart about which games you can watch and where they will be broadcast, either on TV or over the internet.