Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will receive its latest expansion for free in December

Ubisoft will end support for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla with the launch of The Last Chapter expansion in December 6th🇧🇷 The company has confirmed that this will be the last chapter of the game after two years of post-launch content.

The Last Chapter will be released free to all players and promises to bring an exciting conclusion to the Eivor saga. According to Ubisoft, the expansion will tie some plots developed throughout the title and will end the history of the Clan of the Crow. - Advertisement - To access the content, players will need to complete certain milestones in the main story, all Asgard and Jotunheim mythical lore, bring settlement par to level 5 and contribute Jomsviking barracks, as well as kill all Order of Elders targets and discover who is your leader.

The Assassin’s Creed team has an update to share on the post-launch support for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. #Assassins Creedhttps://t.co/vvXtGJmmr6 — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) November 18, 2022